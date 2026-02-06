Song And Dance To Light Up Opening Ceremony

Mumbai: The T20 World Cup will kick off on Friday evening with a high-energy Opening Ceremony at Wankhede Stadium here, setting the tone for an action-packed tournament before India face the USA.

Starting at 6 pm, the ceremony will combine live music and large-scale choreography, followed by the arrival of the World Cup Trophy. The show will open with a powerful musical medley from Rishab Sharma and Shivamani, before Trophy makes a spectacular arrival, carried into the stadium by a jetpack performer in a moment designed to captivate fans inside the Stadium.

The trophy will be greeted by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Rohit Sharma ‑ who led the defending champions to victory at the previous edition in 2024. Rohit will be accompanied by 20 children representing every participating country and formally declare the tournament open.

Fans will also be treated to singing and dance showcases, with chart-topping star Badshah delivering a live performance before Nora Fatehi takes centre stage for a dynamic dance spectacular, supported by a large cast of dancers. The ceremony culminates with both artists coming together for a grand finale.

“The ceremony has been designed to reflect the pace and energy of T20 cricket, with the field of play acting as a unified visual canvas and the official tournament logo forming the main performance stage. The show will close with a stunning pyrotechnic display before the fireworks begin on the pitch,” the ICC stated.



