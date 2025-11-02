Smriti Mandhana: Home World Cup Win would be a Dream Come True

Mumbai: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said the team is in high spirits ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final against South Africa, emphasizing unity, belief, and collective effort as key factors in their campaign.

Speaking exclusively on Follow The Blues on JioHotstar, Mandhana reflected on India’s stunning semi-final win over Australia. “I’m not used to such emotions, but there were positive vibes throughout the team. Everyone is helping and celebrating each other’s success. When Australia scored over 340, we still believed we could chase it down — we had done it before,” she said.

Mandhana lauded the efforts of Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, and others, calling the chase “unforgettable.” She also credited the bowlers for their fightback, saying their effort between the 30th and 40th overs was “equally commendable.”

Looking ahead to the final at DY Patil Stadium, Mandhana said winning a home World Cup would be a dream come true. “A home World Cup is something else altogether. Our focus is to give 100% in the final. I know a lot of dreams across India are connected with this match, and we’ll try our best to make those dreams come true,” she added.

On her personal goals, Mandhana said she has moved beyond individual milestones. “This time, my only aim is to do whatever the team needs. The only statistic I want to see is that ‘India has won the 2025 World Cup,’” she said.

Describing the team’s bond, Mandhana noted that unity has been their biggest strength. “We were mentally prepared for the pressure of a home World Cup. What makes this team special is how much we care for each other. Whether we win or lose, the spirit remains the same,” she said.

India will face South Africa in the Women’s World Cup final today at 3:00 PM, live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.