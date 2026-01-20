SKY, Sanju And Others Enjoy Jungle Safari at Pench Tiger Reserve

Stars of the Indian men’s cricket team had a chill day on Monday as the team was spotted on a jungle safari at the Pench Tiger Reserve, located across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, wicketkeepers Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, batter Rinku Singh, and spinner Ravi Bishnoi were spotted in the pictures shared on the stars’ social media handles post-safari.

Pench is known for its rich wildlife, including tigers, leopards, chital, and sloth bears, and comprises Indira Priyadarshini Pench National Park, Pench Mowgli Sanctuary, Karmajhiri Wildlife Sanctuary and a buffer.

The Reserve and its neighborhood are the original setting of author Rudyard Kipling's most famous work, The Jungle Book. Retired Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had also visited the wildlife reserve with his family back in 2023.