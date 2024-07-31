Since Retiring From Cricket, I Don’t Mind Ducks: Sachin's Witty Post Goes Viral

Sachin Tendulkar, known as the "God of Cricket", shared a humorous post of him feeding ducks with a witty caption.



Sachin shared a picture of him feeding the ducks on X with the caption, "Since retiring from cricket, I don’t mind ducks." The post quickly went viral, attracting a wave of humorous comments from netizens.





Since retiring from cricket, I don’t mind ducks 😁🦆 pic.twitter.com/6r4B9lle87 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 31, 2024



The legendary cricketer holds the record for highest runs in the history of cricket. He has 100 centuries in International cricket and has been out for a duck 34 times. Tendulkar retired from the sport on September 16, 2013, after an illustrious career.



At the time of writing, the post had garnered more than 4,00,000 views. The comment section was flooded with reactions from fans, ranging from praising the cricketing legend to witty remarks.



A user commented, "In 782 international innings you have only 34 ducks which is astounding for a batsman with such longevity."



"Before retirement, Ducks tried to come after you. After retirement, You go after ducks," commented another user.



Third user commented, "OG line from the god!"