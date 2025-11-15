Shubman Gill Retires Hurt With Neck Sprain

Kolkata : India skipper Shubman Gill retired hurt after suffering a neck sprain while attempting a slog sweep off Simon Harmer on the second day of the first Test against South Africa, here on Saturday. Gill faced just three balls before the injury forced him off the field.

He struck Harmer for a slog-swept four over backward square leg but appeared to suffer a whiplash in the follow-through, immediately clutching the back of his neck.

The physio rushed in, and after a brief check, the opener walked off grimacing in discomfort.

The BCCI has not yet issued any communication on the extent of the injury.

The incident came in an eventful 35th over after the drinks break, where Harmer had moments earlier removed a well-set Washington Sundar for 29 off 82 balls with a classical off-spinner's dismissal -- the ball drifting and turning away to take the outside edge for Aiden Markram at slip.

Gill's premature exit meant India had lost three batters -- two wickets (Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington) and a retired hurt -- in quick time, altering the complexion of the session.

The scoreboard read 79/2 after 35 overs but the hosts could be effectively three down in reply to the visitors' 159 all out.