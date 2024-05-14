Shubman Gill does pooja at Jain Temple

The Shwetambar Jain Temple, Shree Bhoyani Jain Tirth, at Kadi, Gujarat, had an unexpected visitor on Sunday — Team India’s 24-year-old opening batsman and captain of the IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill. The cricketer, who hails from a Sikh family, performed pooja to the 19th Tirthankar, Shree Mallinath Parmatma.



“He came at around 3 p.m., and spent about an hour. He did the Shree Mallinath Pooja and offered a garland of 19 coconuts because Mallinath was the 19th of the 24 Tirthankaras in Jainism,” Nitin Shah, the manager of the temple, said. “He was the only player from the team to visit the temple. There was no prior intimation and he didn’t ask for any VIP treatment. He came with his friends and a few relatives,” he added.

Shubman’s mother Keart Gill accompanied him. “We believe in all religions and it was at the insistence of one of our relatives in Gujarat that we visited the Jain temple,” she said adding, “It was nice to be with him as it was also Mother’s Day. The temple was really beautiful and peaceful. My son enjoyed the visit and of course he must have prayed for the team’s and his success.”



