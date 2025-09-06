 Top
Shreyas Iyer to Lead India A in Tests vs Australia

DC Correspondent
6 Sept 2025 3:02 PM IST

Batter named captain for two unofficial four-day matches in Lucknow; Dhruv Jurel appointed deputy.

Shreyas Iyer has been named skipper of India A for two four-day unofficial Tests against Australia in Lucknow from September 16, with Dhruv Jurel as vice-captain.

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer was on Saturday named the captain of India A team which will clash with Australia in two unofficial four-day Tests in Lucknow. The first game will be played from September 16-19 and the second from September 23-26 at Ekana stadium.

Iyer was not included in the Indian side for the Asia Cup, starting Tuesday. The prolific batter is a part of the West Zone squad in action in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against Central Zone in Bengaluru.
India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who played in the fifth and final Test at The Oval against England in their last assignment, has been named Iyer's deputy.
Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vc & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur.
