Shreyas Iyer Fumes at Fake News Over Injury, Says Do Some Homework

Shreyas Iyer could be missing his upcoming Mumbai's fixture against Tripura in the Ranji Trophy match and his absence from the upcoming game is widely misreported.



A report claimed that Iyer will be missing the game against Tripura due to shoulder injury, which started doing rounds on social media. Shreyas was not pleased with the fake news and took to twitter to bust the myth.



A user @mufaddal_vohra wrote on X that Shreyas Iyer's absence was due to shoulder injury and to that Shreyas Iyer replied, "Guys seriously let’s do some homework before publishing news."

Guys seriously let’s do some homework before publishing news — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) October 23, 2024

The user @mufaddal_vohra later apologised.







Mumbai is set to face Tripura in the Ranji Trophy from October 26-29 and Iyer will be missing the match. According to a PTI report, Shreayas Iyer will be missing the game due to personal reasons.

A source has confirmed to PTI that the middle-order batter requested the Mumbai senior men's selection committee for some time-off and his request has been accepted.



The right-hand batter featured in three domestic games for Mumbai this season and it includes heavyweights' title win in the Irani Cup after 27 years. He also scored a match-winning 142 against Maharashtra in the second round Ranji Trophy Group A match to help Mumbai record their first victory.

