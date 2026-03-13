Sharp Increase In Indian Women's Participation In Cricket: New Study

New Delhi: Women's cricket in India has grown exponentially with participation doubling across 14 states since 2020, according to a study commissioned by the BBC and Collective Newsroom.The survey, which covered over 10,000 women, has found that the share of women who say they play cricket has risen from five per cent in 2020 to 10 percent now. The participation of young women is growing even faster as 16 per cent of those aged 15 to 24 say they play cricket compared with six per cent in 2020.

"The research also finds that one in four young women aged 15 to 24 have considered sport as a career option," according to the study.

The Indian women's cricket team has been on a high recently, winning its maiden ODI World Cup and defeating Australia in a bilateral three-match T20I series for the first time in a decade, a surge that could also be contributing to the sport's growing popularity.

Cricket has overtaken traditional sport kabaddi, which has long been a favourite in India's hinterlands, by a huge margin.

"Cricket has also strengthened its position as the most played sport among women in the states surveyed. In 2020 it only narrowly edged past kabaddi, but the new figures suggest it is now firmly ahead.

"Participation has increased across most regions. All but two of the states surveyed report a rise in the number of women playing cricket. In Uttar Pradesh, levels of participation have increased 10-fold, from one percent to 10 percent. The gender gap in cricket participation across the states covered has als o narrowed."

The study also shows that for every woman who plays cricket, three men play the sport, compared with a ratio of one to five in 2020.

As for career interest, 26 per cent of young women aged 15 to 24 say they have considered a career in sport, up from 16 per cent in 2020, with the highest levels reported in Tamil Nadu (27 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (19 per cent), and Meghalaya (19 per cent), the study said.

The participation in badminton has also risen among the women surveyed, especially in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

However, more women could get drawn towards sport if their safety concerns are properly addressed, the report says.

"13 per cent of women who do not play any sport cite safety concerns as a barrier."

Rupa Jha, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Collective Newsroom, said: "The findings show both progress and continuing barriers. While participation and viewership are rising fast, stereotypes and practical challenges remain.

"We hope this data will prompt further discussion and action to support women athletes."