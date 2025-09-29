 Top
Home » Sports » Cricket

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf 'Disrespect' India's National Anthem At Asia Cup Final

Cricket
DC Correspondent
29 Sept 2025 12:13 AM IST

Pakistan bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were caught on camera talking to each other while the Indian national anthem was being played before the start of the match.

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Disrespect Indias National Anthem At Asia Cup Final
x
India's and Pakistan's players stand for the national anthems before the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP)

As both teams were lined up for the national anthems after the toss, Pakistan bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were caught on camera talking to each other while the Indian national anthem was being played before the start of the match. Owing to the most recent controversies around Rauf, the act has evoked criticism from cricket fans and netizens.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
shaheen shah afridi Haris Rauf Asia Cup 2025 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X