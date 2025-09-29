Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf 'Disrespect' India's National Anthem At Asia Cup Final
As both teams were lined up for the national anthems after the toss, Pakistan bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were caught on camera talking to each other while the Indian national anthem was being played before the start of the match. Owing to the most recent controversies around Rauf, the act has evoked criticism from cricket fans and netizens.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
