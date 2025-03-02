Shafali has the potential to have centuries to her name if she plays a little longer in T20 cricket :Mithali Raj

Speaking exclusively on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar, Mithali Raj commented on the 100+ runs partnership between Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen: "So far, we've spoken a lot about the opening partnership for Delhi Capitals, with over 300-run partnerships. But this, I believe, is the first time Shafali Verma has stitched together a 140 run partnership with a number three batter—Jess Jonassen. The way she constructed her innings today was truly special. We've often seen her get into the 40s during the powerplay and then throw her wicket away. However, today, she ensured she played into the middle overs, complementing Jess Jonassen at the other end and seeing her team through. This is exactly what we expect from her, and hopefully, she continues to do this for Delhi Capitals in the coming seasons."Speaking exclusively on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar, Mithali Raj also shared her thoughts on Shafali Verma: "When Jess Jonassen joined Shafali, her strike rate was actually ahead of Shafali’s, and she was striking the ball better with the number of boundaries she hit. For a long period, Shafali didn’t attempt a big shot for a maximum. But in the middle overs, once the spinners came in, she started unleashing those massive sixes, one of which went 82 meters. I think she now understands her role. If she values her wicket and bats for 20 overs, she’s already on 80 runs. She has the potential to be one of those batters who, if she plays a little longer in T20 cricket, will have centuries to her name. And that could make a massive impact on the team's total."Speaking exclusively on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar, Mithali Raj commented on Jess Jonassen: "She has embraced the number three role exceptionally well. Just two innings and two fifties, it never seemed like she was someone pushed up from the lower order and struggling. Instead, she seized the opportunity to score runs. The way she batted, she never slowed down the momentum. After losing Meg Lanning early, Shafali and Jess had to build a partnership, but at no point did they seem under pressure. They kept finding boundaries while also rotating the strike with singles and two’s. It’s great to see that they have developed a strong understanding while batting together."Speaking exclusively on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar, Jess Jonassen commented on Delhi Capitals qualifying for the TATA WPL playoffs: "To officially qualify for the finals again is really pleasing for us. I feel like we’ve built up nicely throughout the tournament so far. We’re looking forward to a couple of days off before our game in Lucknow."Speaking exclusively on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar, Jess Jonassen also spoke about Shafali Verma: "She’s incredible—an absolute weapon of a ball striker. While batting together, we kept reminding each other to play to our strengths. My role was to remind her to stay smart. She is one of the best ball strikers in the women's game, and for her, it’s just about picking the right ball to attack. To be fair, there are a lot of balls that are the right ones for Shafali Verma to hit. I always enjoy batting with her, and I’m really pleased that she was there at the end and got the job done.”Catch UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants in the TATA WPL, Mar 03, LIVE on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar