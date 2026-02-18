Scotland's Munsey Reprimanded For Breaching ICC code of Conduct

Mumbai: Scotland opener George Munsey has been reprimanded and handed one demerit point for hurling his helmet onto the advertising boards during their Group C T20 World Cup match against Nepal here.

Munsey was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has also been added to Munsey's disciplinary record, and it was the first offence in a 24-month period for him.

The episode occurred at the conclusion of the 10th over of Scotland's innings, when Munsey threw his helmet onto the advertising boards as he made his way back to the dressing room following his dismissal.

Munsey admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan and Alex Wharf, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Langton Rusere levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.