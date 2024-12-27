Sachin Tendulkar Joins Melbourne Cricket Club as Honorary Member

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), one of Australia's oldest sports clubs, has announced that legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has accepted an Honorary Cricket Membership. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Tendulkar's remarkable contributions to the sport of cricket.

Founded in 1838, the MCC is responsible for the management and development of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a venue that has witnessed countless memorable moments in cricket history. Tendulkar's association with the MCG is noteworthy, having played several Tests and ODIs for India at the ground and achieving significant milestones.

Tendulkar's international career spanned from 1989 to 2013, during which he established himself as one of the greatest batters of all time. He holds the record for the most international centuries and has amassed an impressive number of runs in matches for India. His achievements have made him a role model for aspiring cricketers and a symbol of excellence in the sport.

This is not the first time Tendulkar has been honored by a prestigious cricketing institution. In 2012, he was made an honorary member of the Order of Australia (OAM), becoming the first non-Australian cricketer to receive the honor. He also holds honorary life memberships of the Sydney Cricket Club (SCC), Yorkshire County Cricket Club in England, and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in London.

The MCC expressed its pleasure in honoring Tendulkar, stating on its official social media account, "An icon honored. The MCC is pleased to announce that former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar has accepted an Honorary Cricket Membership, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to the game."