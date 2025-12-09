Sachin Recounts Gursharan's Crucial Gesture During His Landmark 1989-90 Irani Cup Ton

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday recalled former India player Gursharan Singh's gesture to walk out at No 11 with a broken hand only to help him score a valiant 103 for the Rest of India in their Irani Cup match against Delhi in 1989-90. A rampant Delhi crushed the Rest of India by 309 runs in the contest played here at the Wankhede Stadium in which Tendulkar waged a lone battle scoring 103, with former India opener WV Raman's 41 being the other noticeable performance. Struggling at 209 for nine in pursuit of a mammoth target of 554, the former India, Delhi and Punjab player Gursharan walked out at No 11 with a broken hand to support Tendulkar as the two put on another 36 runs for the final wicket. ROI were bowled out for 245 "

As they say, promises are meant to be kept. I feel I'll go a step further and say that promises are meant to be kept, but also meant to be delivered... and that is what is our DNA,” Tendulkar recalled at an Ageas Federal Life Insurance event here. “I can recall an incident... long way back in 1989 when I was playing Irani Trophy. This was a trial match before one got selected for India. I was batting in the 90s, and my partner, Gursharan Singh, had an injury — a broken hand — and he wasn't supposed to bat. “But he was asked by the chairman of the selection committee, Raj Singh Dungarpur, to go out and bat and support his teammate. Gursharan came and helped me reach my hundred and I got selected to play for India after that. Afterward, Gursharan also became part of the Indian cricket team,” he added.

Tendulkar said the gesture from Gursharan, who made a solitary appearance each in Tests and ODIs for India, was something that touched his heart. “I thanked him profusely on the ground and in the dressing room because it was a big thing for him to come out with a broken hand,” Tendulkar said. “Just stepping out with a broken hand was significant. Whether I scored a hundred or not was secondary. His intent and attitude mattered most to me (and) that truly touched my heart,” he added.



