“Rohit Sharma Will Still Be Part of the Leadership Group, Helping Guide Shubman Through His First 12 Months”: Aaron Finch

India: The stage is set for cricket’s Toughest Rivalry to reignite as India take on Australia in the three-match ODI series starting tomorrow. The contest promises high-intensity battles between two power-packed lineups. Speaking exclusively to the press during Media Day ahead of the first ODI, JioStar expert Aaron Finch spoke about the return of India legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Rohit adopting an aggressive batting approach, the thrilling pace-bowling duel between both sides, the significance of the India-Australia rivalry, and what could possibly be the last tour for Ro-Ko.

On the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli:

“I think if you’re talking about players who’ve played for five years, you might have question marks about their tempo and everything. But these are two great players of the game. What experience allows you to do is understand what you need to do to get ready for that first ball of the series. When you look back over history, and I use this analogy particularly with young players who play only T20 cricket and franchise cricket around the world, they hop from tournament to tournament without having much time to work on or improve their game. They’re always in competition mode, day after day. So, the fact that Virat and Rohit are mentally fresh is more important than anything they’re doing in the nets. They’ve got 20 years of experience to fall back on, to say, right, this is what I need to do. And regardless of performance, you know they’re going to be ready from game one. We play a brutal game where preparation doesn’t always match up with results. But they’ll be up to tempo and ready to go from game one, no doubt. That’s what experience gives you, the ability to understand every part of your game so well that you know exactly what needs to be done. And I’m sure neither of them has left anything to chance in their preparation for this series.”

On Rohit Sharma possibly adopting an aggressive approach with the bat:

“Yeah, the great thing about Rohit’s approach over the last couple of years has been his willingness to sacrifice for the team. And I think there’s no greater strength a leader can have. He’s such a great player. But the fact that he said, no, I’m going to lead from the front, that the game has changed to a point where I need to dominate and maximize the first 10 overs, the powerplay, shows great leadership and strength. I’ve got no doubt that won’t change one bit. What you earn over your career as a great player is the right to dictate how you play. Of course, there comes a time when the team might want to shape that, and that’s fine. He’ll adapt, no doubt. But his ability to sacrifice himself for the betterment of the team, and for what he believed Indian cricket needed at the time, was wonderful to see. That’s why he’s such a selfless leader, and I’m sure that will continue. I know he’ll still be part of the leadership group, helping guide Shubman through his first 12 months. But yeah, I expect no difference from Rohit. And it’s great to see! It’s like when Travis Head walks out to bat for Australia. You just can’t turn the TV off because you know something exciting is about to happen.”

On Rohit and Virat possibly playing their last series on Australian soil:

“I think any time you get the opportunity to see greats of the game playing up close, it’s unbelievable. You can watch as much cricket as you want on TV, but until you see them in the flesh at the ground, you truly understand what their presence does, not just to the players around them but also to the fans in the stands. It’s crazy. I’ve had some great moments playing against both of them, in Australia and in India. So yeah, I’ve got no doubt the fans will turn out if this does end up being their last series. The impact they have, particularly Virat, when he starts getting the crowd involved, is pretty special to see. You think back to the most recent T20 World Cup in Australia; it was incredible to see how much the crowd got behind him every time he walked out to bat. And Rohit, he sets the tone at the top of the order. So, I’ve got no doubt both, Australian and Indian fans, will love watching them play in Australia once more.”

On the exciting battle between the pace-bowling units both teams:

”Any time India travel to Australia, it’s exciting because of the talent they possess and the rivalry the two teams share with each other. India are very different from the side they were seven-eight years ago and the thing which makes them even more dangerous than before is their bowling attack. They are blessed to have a dynamic fast-bowling unit, although Bumrah is missing this time. Both teams are looking at depth, and India are still testing combinations with an eye on the World Cup. There will be players trying to force their way into the starting XI consistently, while others are returning to play once fully fit. Overall, it will be a great battle. Some aggressive batters at the top of both lineups, a lot of pressure, a lot of experience. It will be intense, but good fun to watch.”

On the significance of the India-Australia white-ball series:

“I think it’s the challenge of two of the best teams in the world consistently. Looking back over a long period, both teams have been right at the top, producing some great battles at home and away. That’s why the series is so important. Both sides are also in a stage where they want to gather more information about their squad ahead of 2027, but as a player, you take nothing for granted and want to perform against the best. That’s where the intensity rises. Virat Kohli brings intensity from ball one, whether in the field or with the bat, which inspires his teammates. For Australia, players like David Warner have done the same. So, you have two proud cricketing nations, with players desperate to win, leaving nothing in the tank. That’s what makes these series so special.”

On the Australia-India rivalry and emerging talent in Australian cricket:

“I don’t think there’s any extra pressure on Australia to dominate home series against India. Both teams have had success at home and away in the one-day format. The important thing is that players are always representing everyone who supports cricket in their country. Wearing your national cap is a great honour, and that responsibility drives you. You can’t try harder than what you already give. There’s a lot of exciting depth in Australian cricket right now. Xavier Bartlett, for example, is a young player who really excites me. Watching him bowl in Sheffield Shield or for Australia shows he has the temperament, consistency, and energy to challenge opponents. He enjoys the challenge, gives everything, and is learning constantly. He’s developing his game and will likely push for opportunities over the next couple of years. Bartlett is a fast bowler with accuracy and consistency. As he continues to grow, I think he will become a fantastic player for Australia.”

