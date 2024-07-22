Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Have Got Lot of Cricket Left in Them: Gautam Gambhir

Mumbai: India's newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir said that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have got a lot of cricket left in them and if they can keep the fitness they could remain in contention for the 2027 World Cup.



Addressing his first press conference as the head coach, Gambhir said, "I think both those guys have got a lot of cricket left in them and more importantly with the Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia, obviously they would be motivated enough and then hopefully they can keep their fitness till the 2027 World Cup as well."The head coach said that both the players have shown that they can deliver on big stage whether it was T20 World Cup and in the 50 over World cup as well.However, he left the decision to the players saying, "This is a very personal decision. I can't say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately it's up to them as well. It's up to the players how much can they contribute to the team's success because ultimately it's the team that is important.""But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket and they're still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible," he added.