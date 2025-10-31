Rodrigues: I Knew Aus Were 30 Runs Short

Navi Mumbai: Following a memorable, match-winning knock in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia at Navi Mumbai, Jemimah Rodrigues said that after seeing the Aussies’ score, she knew India could chase it down. She believed Australia was 30 runs short of their potential total based on their start and felt confident that the runs would come if she could stay at the crease.

Rodrigues, who had a poor start to the tournament with just 65 runs in four innings, including two ducks and was dropped for the match against England in the league stage, produced an innings for the ages. Her unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, featuring 14 boundaries, helped India chase down 339 runs — the highest-ever run chase in women’s ODI cricket and in the knockout matches across both men’s and women’s ODI World Cups.

"I think when we saw this score, the team's thought was that, against New Zealand in 49 overs, we had scored 341, and against Australia in Vizag, we had scored 333. So, we knew we had done it against this team. I felt that with the way Australia started, they were 30 runs short, given their start. DY Patil is such a pitch that any score is chaseable. I just knew that I had to be there because the runs would come if I stayed at the crease," Jemimah Rodrigues told the media.

Rodrigues felt that Harmanpreet Kaur's wicket was a "blessing in disguise" for her, as she was losing focus due to tiredness. With the added responsibility, Jemimah refocused and started playing sensibly to see India through.

"When that happened (Harman's wicket fell) — it wasn’t a blessing, but a blessing in disguise for me because I was losing focus due to tiredness. When Harman got out, it added more responsibility on me — that okay, I need to be here, she’s out, I’ll score for her. That got me in the right zone, and then I started playing sensibly," she said.

Jemimah and Harmanpreet (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) did not let the pressure pile on India while chasing, putting up a 167-run stand for the third wicket. Jemimah described her match-winning knock as "very special," given the struggles she faced, including being dropped from the team and inconsistent form.

She emphasised that her focus was on helping the team win and said she was overwhelmed with emotion playing in front of her family, team, and home crowd. Jemimah also teased that she’s "saving one more for the finals."

"To be honest, when I was dropped, obviously, coming into this World Cup after being dropped in the last one, I wanted to come out there and not prove a point, but just do things that help my team win. I kept reminding myself that it’s easy to get into that mindset, but it has never helped me.

Today, not just in the last few games but from the start, all I thought about was staying focused. Things just kept getting worse — being dropped from the previous World Cup, getting out for zero in the first match, failing to convert starts, getting dropped again. This knock is very special because of everything I’ve gone through — to do it in front of my family, my team, and my people in Navi Mumbai," she concluded.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After skipper Alyssa Healy’s early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket.

With Litchfield’s wicket, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6. However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs. Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India, while Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud, and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

During the run chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah and Harmanpreet ensured there was no pressure, steering India with their 167-run partnership. Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, helping India complete the chase with five wickets and nine balls to spare.

Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award. With this win, India booked their spot in the Women’s World Cup final and will face South Africa on Sunday.