RCB Victory Parade Cancelled; Felicitation at Chinnaswamy Stadium

: In a dampener for thousands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans, Bengaluru police have confirmed that the highly anticipated open-top bus parade to celebrate the team’s historic IPL 2025 title win has been cancelled due to traffic and logistical concerns.The decision, announced hours before the team’s arrival in Bengaluru, comes amid surging public excitement following RCB’s nail-biting six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final held in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night. The win marked RCB’s first-ever IPL title, ending an 18-year-long wait and fulfilling the dreams of fans and players alike — especially team stalwart Virat Kohli.Initially, the franchise had announced a grand victory procession scheduled for 3:30 PM today, starting from Vidhana Soudha and culminating at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, Bengaluru Police issued a public advisory on Wednesday morning, stating that the parade had been called off due to anticipated traffic congestion, crowd control challenges, and limited parking in the Central Business District.“In light of the celebrations expected across the city and in the interest of public safety, there will be no open-bus parade for the RCB team,” police officials said in a statement. “We urge the public to avoid roads in and around Vidhana Soudha and M Chinnaswamy Stadium between 3 PM and 8 PM.”Instead, the team will be felicitated at a closed-door event at the stadium between 5 PM and 6 PM. Entry to the event will be restricted to those holding valid tickets, police added.The cancellation of the parade has disappointed many fans, who had gathered in large numbers at key city junctions in anticipation of a historic celebration. Nonetheless, the atmosphere remains jubilant across Bengaluru, with fans continuing to celebrate RCB's long-awaited triumph.