RCB Sold for ₹16,660 Crore to Aditya Birla Group-Led Consortium

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been acquired for a massive INR 166.6 billion (around ₹16,660 crore) by a high-profile consortium. The group is led by the Aditya Birla Group along with The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone. The deal includes full ownership of both the IPL and Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams.

According to United Spirits Limited (USL), its Board of Directors has approved definitive agreements to sell its 100% equity stake in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) to the consortium in an all-cash transaction. RCSPL owns and operates the RCB franchises in both IPL and WPL.

Upon completion of the deal, the consortium will gain full rights to own and operate the franchises. The transaction follows a strategic review initiated by USL in November 2025 and is subject to regulatory approvals, including from the BCCI and the Competition Commission of India.

USL Managing Director and CEO Praveen Someshwar described the deal as a significant milestone, stating it allows the company to focus on its core beverage business while continuing to deliver long-term value. He highlighted RCB’s growth into one of the most prominent and commercially successful franchises with a global fan base.

The acquiring consortium expressed pride in becoming custodians of RCB, calling it an extraordinary opportunity. They praised the franchise’s strong connection with Bengaluru, its passionate supporters, and its championship-winning culture, while committing to taking the team to greater heights.

The consortium combines strengths across sports, media, technology, and investments. The Aditya Birla Group brings global industrial expertise, The Times Group contributes its vast media and cricket ecosystem, Bolt Ventures adds international sports investment experience, and Blackstone offers significant financial strength as a global asset manager.