RCB Continue Winning Streak in WPL 2026, Defeats DC by 8 Wickets

Navi Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai in the 11th fixture of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Smriti Mandhana (96 off 61 balls, including 13 fours and three sixes), along with Georgia Voll (54* off 42 balls, including five fours and two sixes), were the standout performers for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Chasing 167, RCB were rocked early as they lost opener Grace Harris (1) early in the innings, with her wicket claimed by DC’s Marizanne Kapp.

However, a 142-run partnership off 91 balls not only brought RCB back into the game but also ensured the team remained unbeaten in the WPL 2026. While DC managed to dismiss Mandhana in the final stages, Voll remained unbeaten and guided RCB home with a boundary, with 10 balls to spare.

For DC, only Marizanne Kapp (1/21 in four overs) and Nandini Sharma (1/34 in four overs) managed to take wickets.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 166 in 20 overs. The Capitals slumped to 74/6 after losing wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee (4), Laura Wolvaardt (0), captain Jemimah Rodrigues (4), Marizanne Kapp (0), Niki Prasad (12), and Minnu Mani (5).

Opener Shafali Verma played a superb knock of 62 runs off 41 deliveries, including five fours and four sixes. She was supported by Sneh Rana (22) and Lucy Hamilton (36), who helped rescue Delhi to a competitive total.

For RCB, speedster Lauren Bell picked up three wickets (3/26 in four overs), while Sayali Satghare also claimed a three-wicket haul in her three overs.

With this win, RCB strengthened their position at the top of the WPL points table, while DC remain at the bottom with just two points from four matches.