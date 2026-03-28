RCB Chase Down 202 to Beat SRH by 6 Wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a dominant batting display to chase down 202 and defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in just 15.4 overs.

After SRH posted a competitive 201/9, powered by Ishan Kishan’s explosive 80 and a quickfire 43 from Aniket Verma, RCB bowlers led by Jacob Duffy (3/22) kept things in check during key phases.

In response, RCB came out firing, with Devdutt Padikkal smashing 61 off 26 balls to set the tone. Virat Kohli anchored the chase with a brilliant unbeaten 69 off 38, while Rajat Patidar added a rapid 31 off 12.

Despite a couple of quick wickets in the middle, RCB maintained control throughout, sealing the chase comfortably with more than four overs to spare in a commanding all-round performance.