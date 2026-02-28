J&K Erupts In Celebration After Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir burst into collective celebration as its cricket team etched an extraordinary new chapter in Indian domestic cricket, securing their maiden Ranji Trophy title with a commanding and composed performance against traditional giants Karnataka in the Hubbali final.

The victory carried the weight of history a side long seen as spirited underdogs rose to the grandest stage of the domestic circuit and outplayed one of the tournament’s most decorated teams in their own backyard. J&K’s batters displayed remarkable temperament under pressure, building a first‑innings lead that shifted the momentum decisively and set the tone for a triumph that resonated far beyond the boundary ropes. “What unfolded in Hubbali was more than a win—it was a moment of collective pride, resilience, and the culmination of years of quiet progress in the region’s cricketing ecosystem,” said a cricket enthusiast, Mustafa Jeelani.

Social media platforms lit up with joy as J&K’s dominant first‑innings performance in the final signaled a shift in momentum. It became the spark that propelled the team forward, and they never once looked back—marching with the weight and dreams of a whole region toward a landmark triumph. People in many places began celebrating with bursts of firecrackers and spontaneous dancing, their joy spilling into the streets as the moment sank in.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a ₹2 crore cash award for the triumphant squad, calling the win a defining moment in J&K’s cricketing journey. In a message shared on ‘X’, he praised the players and support staff for their commanding performance in Karnataka’s backyard, noting that the achievement had ignited pride across the Union Territory. He emphasised that the victory would inspire a new generation of sportspersons and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to nurturing talent by confirming that the players would be eligible for government jobs under the newly notified policy for outstanding sportspersons.

Abdullah, who travelled from Jammu to Hubbali to witness the final, expressed deep emotion after the win. He said reaching the final itself was historic, but the team’s fearless performance—especially in the first innings—made him confident that the trophy was within reach. He added that at least one or two players from this squad deserved a call-up to the national team, given their exceptional display throughout the season.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha described the triumph as the Union Territory’s “finest hour.” In a heartfelt message shared by his office on ‘X’, he said emotions were “surging beyond words” as he watched the team lift the prestigious trophy. He lauded the players for their determination and resilience, saying they had carved their names into history and gifted the people of J&K a moment that would be cherished for generations. He urged the team to embrace the honour with dignity as they continue shaping the region’s sporting legacy.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also congratulated the team, calling the victory a rare moment of collective joy for the people of J&K. She said the win was a powerful response to forces that seek to divide society, highlighting that the team—comprising both Hindu and Muslim players—had shown that unity remains J&K’s greatest strength. Their success, she said, reaffirmed that the spirit of J&K is unbreakable. She said, “The triumph was made possible by the united effort of a team made up of both Hindu and Muslim players proving once again that unity is our greatest strength. Together we rise, together we succeed, and today’s win is a reminder to the world that the spirit of J&K can never be broken .”

Leader of Opposition (BJP) Sunil Sharma added his voice to the chorus of praise, calling the triumph a proud moment for every citizen of the Union Territory. He commended the team’s hard work and determination, noting that the historic victory belonged to the entire region. He said, “Heartiest Congratulations to our Jammu & Kashmir team on winning the Ranji Trophy Final. Our team has made the entire Jammu Kashmir proud with their hard work and determination. This historic victory belongs to every citizen of J&K. Proud moment for all of us!” End it

--