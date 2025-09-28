Rajya Sabha Member Sana Sathish Babu Appointed to BCCI Infrastructure Committee

At the 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held on September 28, 2025, Rajya Sabha Member Sana Sathish Babu from Andhra Pradesh was appointed as a member of the prestigious Infrastructure and Facilities Committee. This committee plays a vital role in planning, developing, and overseeing cricket infrastructure throughout India.

The Infrastructure Committee is responsible for a broad range of activities critical to the growth of cricket facilities, such as the construction and modernization of stadiums, setting up of training centers, ensuring quality standards for pitches and grounds, allocation of funds, supervision of projects, and ensuring facilities meet international standards. The committee is chaired by Rohan Jaitley, with other notable members including Mithun Manhas, Rajeev Shukla, Devajit Saikia, Prabhtej Bhatia, A. Raghuram Bhat, Anirudh Chaudhury, alongside Sana Sathish Babu.

The selection of Sana Sathish Babu into this national committee is a proud moment for the people of Andhra Pradesh. Sports enthusiasts, fans, and various activists in the state have expressed immense joy and optimism. His appointment is expected to facilitate the development of new stadiums, modernization of existing grounds, establishment of advanced training facilities, and creating venues capable of hosting international competitions in Andhra Pradesh.

The progress of Andhra Pradesh under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Sri Chandrababu Naidu, supported by youth leader Sri Nara Lokesh, the Prime Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister, has been rapid across various sectors. This appointment reaffirms the confidence that Mr. Sathish Babu’s role in the BCCI Infrastructure Committee will enhance the state's stature in the sports arena and contribute significantly to the advancement of cricket facilities and opportunities within the state.



