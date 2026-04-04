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Rajasthan Royals Edge Gujarat Titans by 6 Runs in Thrilling Encounter

Cricket
4 April 2026 7:08 PM IST

Dhruv Jurel’s blistering 75 anchors Royals’ 210/6, holding off a late Titans surge as Gujarat fall just short in a high-octane chase.

Rajasthan Royals Edge Gujarat Titans by 6 Runs in Thrilling Encounter
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Rajasthan Royals' captain Indian cricket player Riyan Parag (L) and Rajasthan Royals' Indian cricket player Dhruv Jurel (C) run between the wickets as Gujarat Titans' South African cricket player Kagiso Rabada (R) gestures during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4, 2026. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP)

Rajasthan Royals set a challenging 210/6 in 20 overs, powered by Dhruv Jurel’s 75 off 42 balls, complemented by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 55 and contributions from Shimron Hetmyer and Ravindra Jadeja. Despite losing wickets at intervals, Royals maintained a strong scoring rate of 10.5 runs per over.

Gujarat Titans fought back valiantly in their chase of 189, with Sai Sudharsan (73) and Jos Buttler (26) shining, while Kagiso Rabada (23) and Rashid Khan (24) attempted a late surge. However, crucial breakthroughs from Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, and Rabada ensured Royals held their nerve, leaving Titans at 204/8, falling 6 runs short.

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2026-04-04 13:38:36
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