Rajasthan Royals Edge Gujarat Titans by 6 Runs in Thrilling Encounter

Rajasthan Royals set a challenging 210/6 in 20 overs, powered by Dhruv Jurel’s 75 off 42 balls, complemented by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 55 and contributions from Shimron Hetmyer and Ravindra Jadeja. Despite losing wickets at intervals, Royals maintained a strong scoring rate of 10.5 runs per over.

Gujarat Titans fought back valiantly in their chase of 189, with Sai Sudharsan (73) and Jos Buttler (26) shining, while Kagiso Rabada (23) and Rashid Khan (24) attempted a late surge. However, crucial breakthroughs from Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, and Rabada ensured Royals held their nerve, leaving Titans at 204/8, falling 6 runs short.