Rajasthan Royals Edge Gujarat Titans by 6 Runs in Thrilling Encounter
Dhruv Jurel’s blistering 75 anchors Royals’ 210/6, holding off a late Titans surge as Gujarat fall just short in a high-octane chase.
Rajasthan Royals set a challenging 210/6 in 20 overs, powered by Dhruv Jurel’s 75 off 42 balls, complemented by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 55 and contributions from Shimron Hetmyer and Ravindra Jadeja. Despite losing wickets at intervals, Royals maintained a strong scoring rate of 10.5 runs per over.
Gujarat Titans fought back valiantly in their chase of 189, with Sai Sudharsan (73) and Jos Buttler (26) shining, while Kagiso Rabada (23) and Rashid Khan (24) attempted a late surge. However, crucial breakthroughs from Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, and Rabada ensured Royals held their nerve, leaving Titans at 204/8, falling 6 runs short.
Live Updates
- 4 April 2026 11:23 PM IST
Gujarat Titans on the Verge at 204/8, 7 Runs Needed Off 2 Balls
Kagiso Rabada blazes 23 off 16 as Rashid Khan falls in the penultimate delivery, leaving Titans just seven runs from victory in a nail-biting chase of 189.
- 4 April 2026 11:11 PM IST
Titans Edge Close to Victory at 196/7, 15 Needed Off 12 Balls
Rashid Khan (21 off 11) and Kagiso Rabada (20 off 10) blaze a 35-run partnership, reducing the required runs to just 15 as Gujarat Titans near a thrilling chase of 189.
- 4 April 2026 10:55 PM IST
Gujarat Titans Stumble to 161/7, 50 Needed Off 31 Balls
A dramatic collapse sees Titans lose three quick wickets, including Shahrukh Khan run out, but Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada at the crease aim to stabilize the chase of 189.
- 4 April 2026 10:41 PM IST
Gujarat Titans 133/4 as Bishnoi Strikes, Buttler Blazes
Ravi Bishnoi removes Washington Sundar in the 13th over, but Jos Buttler powers on with 26 off 13 balls, keeping Titans well-positioned with 79 needed off 43 deliveries.
- 4 April 2026 10:30 PM IST
Sudharsan Falls, Gujarat Titans 108/2
Sai Sudharsan departs for 73 off 44 balls, giving way to Jos Buttler and Glenn Phillips as Titans lose their second wicket but remain in a strong position with 104 needed off 56 balls.
- 4 April 2026 10:19 PM IST
Gujarat Titans Progress to 92/1 as Sudharsan Powers On
Sai Sudharsan moves to 67 off 39, forging a quick 14-run partnership with Jos Buttler after Kumar Kushagra’s dismissal, keeping the required run rate under control at 10.82.
- 4 April 2026 10:13 PM IST
Gujarat Lose First Wicket, Sudharsan Holds Fort at 78/1
Riyan Parag breaks the opening stand as Kumar Kushagra departs cheaply, but Sai Sudharsan continues his blazing 54*, keeping Gujarat Titans on course in the chase of 189.
- 4 April 2026 10:11 PM IST
Gujarat Titans Storm to 78/0 as Sudharsan Smashes 54
Sai Sudharsan blazes 54 off 34 while Kumar Kushagra supports with 18, putting Titans firmly on track in the chase of 189 with a solid opening stand of 78.
- 4 April 2026 10:04 PM IST
Gujarat Titans Steady at 56/0 as Sudharsan and Kushagra Build Momentum
Sai Sudharsan (33 off 24) and Kumar Kushagra (17 off 12) continue their fluent opening partnership, keeping Titans in control while chasing 189, with a required rate just over 11.
- 4 April 2026 9:57 PM IST
Gujarat Titans Reach 44/0 as Sudharsan and Kushagra Keep Chase on Track
Sai Sudharsan (25 off 18) and Kumar Kushagra (13 off 9) build a 44-run opening stand, keeping the required run rate manageable at 10.77 for the Titans’ pursuit of 189.