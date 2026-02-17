Rain Threatens To Knock Australia Out Of T20 World Cup 2026

Kandy: Rain was threatening to knock Australia out of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, because the start of the crunch Group B match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Kandy was delayed.

If the game were to be washed out and the points shared then Australia, who lost to Sri Lanka on Monday night, would be unable to qualify from the group.

A win for Zimbabwe would send them through to the Super Eights and eliminate both Australia and Ireland.

An Ireland win would keep all three teams in with a chance of qualifying alongside co-hosts Sri Lanka, who have already secured their place.

There needs to be a minimum of five overs per side for a match to be completed under T20 regulations.