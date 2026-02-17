 Top
Rain Threatens To Knock Australia Out Of T20 World Cup 2026

17 Feb 2026 4:27 PM IST

If the game were to be washed out and the points shared then Australia, who lost to Sri Lanka on Monday night, would be unable to qualify from the group

The ground remains covered in tarpaulin as rain delays the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 17, 2026. (Photo by AFP)
Kandy: Rain was threatening to knock Australia out of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, because the start of the crunch Group B match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Kandy was delayed.
If the game were to be washed out and the points shared then Australia, who lost to Sri Lanka on Monday night, would be unable to qualify from the group.
A win for Zimbabwe would send them through to the Super Eights and eliminate both Australia and Ireland.
An Ireland win would keep all three teams in with a chance of qualifying alongside co-hosts Sri Lanka, who have already secured their place.
There needs to be a minimum of five overs per side for a match to be completed under T20 regulations.
