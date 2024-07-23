Rahul Dravid May Return to IPL as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach: Report

Hyderabad: Former India head coach Rahul Dravid will likely make a comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the form of head coach of Rajasthan Royals.



According to a Times of India report, currently the former Indian cricketer is in talks with the Rajasthan Royals and an official announcement will be made soon.



Earlier, Dravid had been the captain of RR and led the team to IPL playoffs in 2013 and later donned the role of mentor in 2014 and 2015. After that, he took up the role of India's U-19 and 'A' teams coach.



Dravid then became the director of National Cricket Academy, before taking up the senior Men's team head coach position in 2021. The Indian team won the 2024 T20 World Cup, with Dravid as the head coach.



However, the future of RR's current director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara remains uncertain.