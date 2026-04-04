Ponting Reveals Shreyas Top Pick as Punjab Kings Build Strong Start to IPL 2026

Punjab Kings have carried their momentum into TATA IPL 2026 with back-to-back wins, and head coach Ricky Ponting has credited a clear auction strategy and strong squad rebuild for the early success.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’ (credit: JioStar), Ponting revealed that retaining only two players allowed the franchise to reshape the squad according to his vision.

“Retaining just Prabhsimran and Shashank gave us an opportunity to pick the guys that I wanted to work with. Shreyas Iyer was number one on that list,” Ponting said, emphasizing the importance of securing top-quality Indian talent such as Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ponting also highlighted the team’s focus on nurturing young Indian players while complementing them with experienced overseas recruits. He noted that continuity in the squad and coaching setup has played a key role in maintaining a positive environment.

“We’ve created a culture where even the overseas players feel like they’ve never left. With minimal changes to the squad and staff, it’s made things easier and more consistent,” he added.

On team selection, Ponting explained that conditions have influenced the decision to leave out all-rounder Harpreet Brar so far, despite his strong domestic performances. He admitted that fitting in an extra spinner remains a challenge given the current team balance.

Meanwhile, JioStar expert Harbhajan Singh lauded Yuzvendra Chahal for his mastery of traditional leg-spin.

“Chahal uses flight brilliantly. The more revolutions you generate, the more the ball dips and turns. This is classical spin bowling—something that’s becoming rare,” Harbhajan explained, comparing modern spinners with purists of the craft, including Kuldeep Yadav.

With confidence high but challenges ahead, Punjab Kings now turn their focus to their upcoming fixture at Eden Gardens, aiming to extend their winning run in what promises to be another high-scoring contest.