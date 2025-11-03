Political Leaders Hail India Women’s World Cup Triumph

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their historic win in the Women's World Cup against South Africa.Indian women's cricket completed its long, unfinished journey to glory as Harmanpreet Kaur's fearless team outlasted South Africa by 52 runs in a gripping final to lift their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup crown in Navi Mumbai.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Historic victory..Hearty congratulations to the world champion Indian women's cricket team! Heartfelt congratulations to the countrymen! You all are the pride of the nation. Bharat Mata ki Jai!"

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated the women cricket team for the victory.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian team on their World Cup win! You have made our nation proud." Yadav said in a post on X with hashtag #TeamIndia #WomensWorldCup.

With the victory, Harmanpreet's team finally buried the ghosts of past heartbreaks - the 2005 and 2017 finals - and delivered India's much-awaited World title, a watershed moment for the game in the country.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their historic win in the ICC Women's World Cup against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

In his message, the Chief Minister praised the team's display of dedication, hard work, unity and persistent efforts.

"The players are now the pride of the nation. This superb victory has given a new hope and encouragement for all women in the country. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the players and also those who trained them to establish the historic and epoch making victory," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for scripting history by winning the World Cup, describing their achievement as a "proud and inspiring moment" for the nation.

The Chief Minister said the Indian team's victory was a result of their skill, passion, and perseverance, adding that the players had set an example for future generations.

"The Indian women's cricket team has etched their name in history by clinching the World Cup with an extraordinary display of skill, passion, and perseverance. Heartfelt congratulations to our incredible world champions!" he said in a post on X.

In his message, Siddaramaiah further noted, "Throughout the tournament, Team India demonstrated outstanding teamwork, resilience, and consistency ,proving beyond doubt that they truly deserved this glorious victory."

"This landmark day will be cherished for generations - a shining reminder of what determination and unity can achieve," Siddaramaiah said in the post.