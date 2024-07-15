Please Help Needy Yesteryear Players: Cricketers

He was once an opening batsman for India, one who stood his ground against some formidable attacks from bowlers in an era when neither rules nor equipment afforded much protection to cricketers. He went on to become one of the national selectors, and then national coach. Today, Anshuman Gaekwad is battling blood cancer, hampered by serious financial constraints. After repeated requests for help from various sources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally decided to release Rs 1 crore for the veteran player’s treatment in London.

While it is not clear whether the player himself or his family had directly sought the BCCI’s help, several former players, the latest of them being the legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, have been drawing attention to Gaekwad’s plight. Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Sandeep Patil, Madan Lal, Kirti Azad and Dilip Vengsarkar all appealed for help.

Several of Gaekwad’s teammates and those who made it to the national team during his tenure as selector, have come forward to help him. Kapil Dev has also offered to forgo his pension to help the veteran cricketer.

Cricket is now a very lucrative profession, coming as it does with high-paying TV deals, jersey sponsorships and global exposure. The explosion of broadcasting rights and sponsorships has significantly boosted revenue. The IPL revolutionised player earnings. Cricketers now get central contracts, bonuses and other incentives. Today’s players enjoy financial rewards that were unimaginable in the past.

Former all-rounder Dinesh Mongia, who played 58 white ball international matches, feels more benefit matches should be arranged for needy former cricketers. Speaking exclusively to DC, he said, “I request the Board to hold more benefit matches to raise funds for ex-cricketers going through financial difficulties. As a former cricketer myself, I also humbly request the BCCI to increase the pension for ex-players so that they have some kind of financial aid to support them through tough times.” He says such benefit matches will have the added advantage of connecting cricketers of the past generation with the current players, to their mutual benefit.

Another former cricketer, Jacob Martin, who, like Anshuman Gaekwad hails from Baroda, said, “The BCCI must take care of senior cricketers, as they have done a lot for Indian Cricket. There are a lot of players living on BCCI pensions. The ICA (Indian Cricketers’ Association) has now started a health initiative for players and their families, but that isn’t enough. The ICA is taking Rs. 1200 every month from players.”

Yograj Singh, former fast bowler and the father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh referring to Kapil Dev’s initiative to help Anshuman Gaekwad, said, “I really appreciate this gesture from the legend. God bless him. I wish the entire human race would love each other and stand by each other because we are one big family of the Almighty God.”