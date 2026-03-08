Players to watch out for in India vs New Zealand T20 WC Final

The defending champions, India, are set to clash with New Zealand in the title clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Men in Blue are eyeing their record third title, whereas the Black Caps are looking for their first after finishing runner-ups in the 2021 edition. Here are the players to watch out for in the final match:

Sanju Samson

Indian opener batter is in fine form with the bat after two consecutive match-winning knocks of 97 not out and 89. He has made 232 runs in just four innings with an average of 77 and a strike rate of 201. India will be hopeful of his getting a big score for one more time in the final.









Finn Allen

The New Zealand destructive opener is coming to the final after hitting an unbeaten century in the semi-final against South Africa, which helped his side register a big nine wicket win. He has made 289 runs in the tournament with an average of 57 in seven innings, and he can give a hard time to the Indian bowlers.





Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian pacer has been remarkable throughout the tournament and has taken 10 wickets so far with an average of 15. He has deadly yorkers and unplayable bouncers in his arsenal, which may prove vital for the Indian side on Sunday.









Mitchell Santner

The Kiwi skipper has been successful in taking his side to the final despite not being the favourite. His leadership has stood out in the tournament, and his ‘all-round’ skills have helped his side multiple times. He is a brilliant spinner and a powerful batter down the order. He can play a match-winner’s role for the Black Caps in Ahmedabad.





Varun Chakaravarthy

India’s mystery spinner is the joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets so far, but he will be entering the match after bowling his worst spell (64/1) against England. The pitch in Ahmedabad is expected to favour spinners, and Chakaravarthy can be a match-winner for India there.







