Reddit Has All The Dope On Smriti-Palash Breakup

India's Women’s Cricket Team vice captain Smriti Mandhana, who was all set to marry music composer Palash Muchhal on November 23, has postponed the wedding after her father was admitted to the hospital for “heart attack-like symptoms” just before the wedding.

But there was something more than this development with the groom, Palash, also joining the hospital due to viral fever and emotional stress at the same time at Sangli in Maharashtra, where the wedding was to take place.

Social Media was abuzz with screenshots of Palash’s flirtatious conversations with other women, including a choreographer, just the night before the wedding. It was not just the conversation the night before, but also a series of explosive chats around twenty days ago about him allegedly kissing a woman at his residence.

Not just that, there are other screenshots of his chats with a woman in May, where he is telling that he is in a long-distance relationship with Smriti, and there was hardly any love between them. He also revealed that they were meeting once in 3- 5 months due to her busy cricketing schedule.





Source: X

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana has deleted all posts and videos from her pre-wedding celebrations from her Instagram profile. With speculation about issues between the couple beginning to circulate, and online trolls directed criticism at Palash, his sister, singer Palak Muchhal, publicly defended him and explained that Palash was stressed and he had requested the wedding be postponed.

(The information presented in this article is derived from content publicly available on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and does not represent the official views, opinions, or endorsements of Deccan Chronicle. DC makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any information found by following these links, and will not be liable for any errors or omissions in this information, nor for the availability of this information. Readers are encouraged to verify facts and exercise their own judgment.)