Pakistan Seals Super 8 Spot After Crushing Namibia by 102 Runs

Colombo: Opener Sahibzada Farhan smashed an unbeaten hundred before Usman Tariq snared four wickets as Pakistan defeated Namibia by 102 runs in their must-win Group A match to book their place in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.Farhan blasted 11 fours and four sixes on way to an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls as Pakistan scored 199 for three. Salman Agha made 23-ball 38, while Shadab Khan also chipped in with 36 off 22 balls.

In reply, Namibia folded for 97 in 17.3 overs with Louren Steenkamp (23) and Alexander Volschenk (20) managing double digit scores. Shadab Khan (3/19) and Usman Tariq (4/16) shared seven wickets. Brief Score: Pakistan: 199 for 3 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 100; Jack Brassell 2/48). Namibia: 97 all out in 17.3 overs (Louren Steenkamp 23, Usman Tariq 4/16 )



