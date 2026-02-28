Pakistan Openers Farhan Fakhar Hit 173 Stand

Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman unleashed one of the most devastating opening partnerships in T20 World Cup history, racing to 163/0 in just 15 overs against Sri Lanka in a must-win Super Eight clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Farhan, who struck 86 off 51 balls, smashed his way past Virat Kohli's long-standing record for the most runs scored in a single T20 World Cup edition. The Pakistan opener entered the match needing 37 runs to overtake Kohli's tally and reached the milestone during the sixth over, pulling Dasun Shanaka through the leg side to confirm his place in the record books.

#SLvsPAK | And the centurion falls.



Farhan c Liyanage b Madushanka 100 (60).



He did everything. Broke Kohli's tournament runs record. Put on 176 for the first wicket. Became the first player to hit two hundreds in a single T20 World Cup edition. Then watched five partners… pic.twitter.com/cQJb9CqbfP — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) February 28, 2026



Fakhar Zaman matched the aggression at the other end, blasting 84 off 41 deliveries. The pair put on a 173-run partnership off just 92 balls, punishing Sri Lanka's bowlers to every corner of the ground. Dushmantha Chameera and Shanaka bore the brunt, conceding at over 12 runs per over.

Pakistan needed to win by 64 runs or more to keep their semifinal hopes alive. The openers gave them every chance. Sri Lanka, who chose to bowl first, had no answers.