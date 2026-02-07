T20 World Cup: Pakistan Bowls Out Netherlands In Opener

Colombo: Pakistan's spinners turned the screws to bowl the Netherlands out for 147 in the first match of the T20 World Cup at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club on Saturday.

The Dutch looked to be in a good position at 127-4 with four overs to go, but Pakistan applied the brakes with the slow men sharing six wickets between them.

Captain Scott Edwards anchored the innings with a polished 37 off 29 balls, but perished when he tried to take the aerial route against leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Part-time spinner Saim Ayub then struck twice in the 17th over before left-arm quick Salman Mirza's three-wicket burst dismissed the Dutch with one ball to spare.

Pakistan, who won the toss and chose to bowl, conceded just 20 runs in the final four overs, backed up by a razor-sharp performance in the field with several outstanding catches in the deep.

Pakistan cannot afford any slip-ups in the group stage after saying they will not play against India on February 15 on government instructions and forfeiting the points in Group A.

Pakistan will play all its matches in Sri Lanka in the 20-team tournament co-hosted by Sri Lanka and defending champions India.