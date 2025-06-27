Operation Sindoor Cup To Be Held On June 29

Hyderabad, June 27: In a tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi has announced the inaugural edition of the Operation Sindoor Cup 2025, scheduled to take place on June 29 at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur. The highlight of the event will be a cricket match between Members of Parliament XI and Army XI.

MP Awasthi, the chief organiser, said the initiative honours the courage of Indian soldiers, especially in the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Operation Sindoor has emerged as a symbol of India’s military modernisation and resolve,” Awasthi said during a press conference. “This cricket match is our way of immortalising the valor and sacrifice of our soldiers.”Operation Sindoor Cup is being organised under the leadership of MP Ramesh Awasthi, with Kanpur commissioner Akhil Kumar as co-convener. “This is not just a match. It’s a movement — to salute our soldiers, celebrate their heroism and inspire patriotic pride among citizens,” Awasthi said.Union minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth will attend the event, which includes more than just cricket. The Indian Army Jazz Band will perform a musical tribute before the match, while civil aviators will conduct aerial flower showers. Patriotic singer Swati Mishra, known for her song, will also perform live.Entry is free, and 15,000 passes are being distributed through six city centres and the MP’s office in Kanpur. The MPs XI team will include lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties, with Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari set to lead the squad. Senior leaders from central and state governments are also expected to attend in solidarity with the Armed Forces.