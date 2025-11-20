Iam Not The Biggest Fan Of It, But It's Interesting To Have A Tea Session Before Lunch : Aiden Markaram

India : Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav shared his perspective as an attacking bowler, “I am very clear as an attacking bowler, I know my role over the years. The coach and the captain have given me a lot of clarity and support. I always keep an attacking mindset and bowl accordingly. That’s my job; taking wickets. That’s how they look at me.

He shared his view on playing Test cricket, "Everyone loves Test cricket. It’s a format that everyone enjoys, but it’s also very challenging. Obviously, you want to play in all formats, but if you get a chance to play Test cricket, you enjoy it. Playing in all formats for India is a luxury. The next 4–5 years are very important for me in Test cricket, so I will focus on maintaining my fitness and keep performing like this.”

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’ India pacer Mohammed Siraj spoke about facing top-quality opposition like South Africa. He explained, “When you’re playing against a good team, and you’re bowling against good batsmen and taking their wickets, you get a lot of confidence. Because when you play against a strong team, you quickly realise where you’re making a mistake. So, it’s good that I’m playing against a team like South Africa. It’s a lot of fun.”

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’, India batter Sai Sudharsan spoke about the unique tea-before-lunch timing,"I don’t mind having tea before lunch, I already drink tea during lunch, so I’ll probably enjoy it. Of course, it’s new, but we’ll get used to it. It’s exciting to explore."

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’, South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj shared his thoughts on the tea session being earlier than lunch, "We actually heard about it recently. It’s an interesting one, but you can understand the thinking behind it. Sunlight becomes a factor, so they’re trying to maximise playing time. We respect the rules put in place, and we’re here to compete and give our best as a South African unit."

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’, South Africa batter Aiden Markram shared a different opinion, "It’s interesting. I’m not the biggest fan of it, to be honest. I think Test cricket should always start at 10 a.m. with lunch followed by tea. But those are the cards you’re dealt, and you just get on with it. It’ll be something different to experience, but hopefully, it doesn’t become a common thing."