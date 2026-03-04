 Top
4 March 2026 6:55 PM IST

South Africa made three changes with Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj coming back.

Neesham Strikes: Dewald Brevis Caught by Santner for 34
Kolkata: New Zealand's Cole McConchie celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - PTI

Kolkata: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.New Zealand made one change to their playing XI with James Neesham coming in for Matt Henry.

Teams:
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi. PTI


