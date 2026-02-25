No Ahmedabad Advantage for South Africa Against West Indies: Maharaj

Ahmedabad: South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj denied on Wednesday that his side will have an advantage in their T20 World Cup showdown against the West Indies in Ahmedabad after playing four of their five matches there.

Both sides come into Thursday's crucial Super Eights clash off the back of five straight wins in the tournament and the winners will put themselves in pole position for a semi-final berth.

South Africa have played all but one match in Ahmedabad, including a thumping 76-run win over India in their first Super Eights match that silenced an 80,000-strong crowd.

The West Indies have been playing exclusively in Mumbai and Kolkata, where conditions are very different to the cavernous Narendra Modi stadium.

"It's nice to not travel," said left-arm spinner Maharaj, who took 3-24 as co-hosts India were routed for 111 on Sunday.

"But from a pitch point of view, I think every game has been very different.

"The four matches that we've played here, conditions have played very differently throughout the game.

"So I don't see it too much of an advantage.

"It's just making sure that we adapt quicker rather than later compared to the opposition."

West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer said if his players stuck to their game plan they could negate any edge South Africa might hold.

"They have an advantage of playing most of their games at the same venue," Reifer told reporters.

"But like I said, once we plan properly and execute our plans, then we will play a good game of cricket.

"So for us, we're not worried too much about the venues and who played there, who didn't play there.

"For us, no, it's just coming now and understanding what needs to be done and execute."