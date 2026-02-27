New Zealand Set 160-Run Target for England in Colombo

Colombo: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat against England in a Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.New Zealand are unchanged, while England included Rehan Ahmed in place of Jamie Overton.

Teams:

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.