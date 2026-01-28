New Zealand Sets Steep 216-Run Target for India Despite Kuldeep’s Strikes

Visakhapatnam: New Zealand has set a challenging target of 216 runs for India in the 4th T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

After being put in to bat, the Kiwis got off to a flying start with openers Tim Seifert (62) and Devon Conway (44) stitching a 100-run partnership. Despite a mid-innings wobble triggered by Kuldeep Yadav (2 wickets) and Arshdeep Singh, a brilliant late cameo from Daryl Mitchell ensured a strong finish.

Mitchell smashed 14 runs off the final over bowled by Harshit Rana, propelling New Zealand to 215/7 in their 20 overs. India, currently leading the series 3-0, will need a record chase to maintain their winning streak.