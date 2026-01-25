New Zealand Post 153/9 in Third T20I Against India at Guwahati

Guwahati: New Zealand managed to score 153 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs in the third T20 International against India on Sunday.7

Scorecard Highlights

New Zealand Innings:

The Kiwis were restricted to 153/9 in their allotted 20 overs against a disciplined Indian bowling attack.

Top Scorers:

Glenn Phillips led the charge with 48 off 40 balls, smashing six fours and a six.

Mark Chapman chipped in with 32 runs.

Mitchell Santner added a useful 27 down the order.

The remaining batters failed to build partnerships and were kept on a tight leash.

India Bowling:

Jasprit Bumrah starred with three wickets.

Ravi Bishnoi picked up two.

Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets, while

Harshit Rana accounted for one dismissal.

India will now look to chase down the target and seal the contest.