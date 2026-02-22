 Top
New Zealand-Pakistan Super Eight World Cup Clash Rained Off

22 Feb 2026 9:13 AM IST

Persistent drizzle right after the toss -- which Pakistan won and opted to bat -- at the Premadasa stadium did not relent with umpires finally calling the match off at 9:05pm

Groundsmen cover the field as it begins to rain before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. AP/

COLOMBO: The Super Eight clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup was washed out without a ball being bowled after heavy rain in Colombo on Saturday.

Persistent drizzle right after the toss -- which Pakistan won and opted to bat -- at the Premadasa stadium did not relent with umpires finally calling the match off at 9:05pm local time (15:35 GMT).
Not even a five-over match was possible by the 10:16 pm (1646 GMT) cut-off time, giving the two teams one point each.
Pakistan, New Zealand, England and co-hosts Sri Lanka are in Group 2 of the Super Eights.
Title-holders India, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the West Indies are in Group 1.
The top two teams from each Group will qualify for the semi-finals.


( Source : AFP )
