New Zealand-Pakistan Super Eight World Cup Clash Rained Off

COLOMBO: The Super Eight clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup was washed out without a ball being bowled after heavy rain in Colombo on Saturday.

Persistent drizzle right after the toss -- which Pakistan won and opted to bat -- at the Premadasa stadium did not relent with umpires finally calling the match off at 9:05pm local time (15:35 GMT).

Not even a five-over match was possible by the 10:16 pm (1646 GMT) cut-off time, giving the two teams one point each.

Pakistan, New Zealand, England and co-hosts Sri Lanka are in Group 2 of the Super Eights.

Title-holders India, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the West Indies are in Group 1.

The top two teams from each Group will qualify for the semi-finals.