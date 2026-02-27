New Zealand Pacer Henry Granted Parental Leave, Leaving for Home After England Match

Colombo: New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will leave for home Friday night following the team's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against England to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.Depending on the team's semi-final qualification, Henry might return to the tournament, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

Head coach Rob Walter was supportive of Henry's departure.

"Firstly, we're all very excited for Matt and Holly on the arrival of their second child," said Walter in a statement.

"It's a very significant moment for their family and we're wishing them all the best."

New Zealand will straightaway qualify for the semifinals if they beat England on Friday. If they lose, their semifinal qualification will depend on the Super Eights match between co-hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday.

"There's a lot of water to go under the bridge but we're hopeful that the stars align for the team and for Matt and that we'll see him back competing in the final phases of the competition."