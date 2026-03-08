New Zealand Bowler Makes History with 5 Wickets in 5 Balls

WELLINGTON: New Zealander Brett Randell has made history Sunday by becoming the first bowler to take five wickets with five balls in a first class match.

Randall was playing for Central Districts against Northern Districts in a domestic Plunkett Shield match and his victims included former Black Caps opener Jeet Raval and current New Zealand seamer Kristian Clarke.

The feat previously has only been achieved once in professional T20 cricket, by the former Ireland international Curtis Campher in a domestic interprovincial match.

Randell began by dismissing opener Henry Cooper with the last ball of his second over at McLean Park in Napier, traditionally a good batting wicket.

He then bowled Raval with the first ball of his third over. Randall completed his hat-trick when he had Joe Carter caught behind from his next delivery and his double hat-trick when Robbie O'Donnell was caught in the slips.

Clarke became his fifth victim when he was bowled leg stump off an inside edge.

At that stage Randell had five wickets for two runs and Northern Districts was 9-5, replying to Central's first innings of 373.

Randell had 7-25 when Northern Districts was finally all out for 82.

The 30-year-old Randell's previous best return in a first class innings was 6-45.