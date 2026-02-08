 Top
New Zealand Beat Afghanistan by Five Wickets in T20 World Cup

8 Feb 2026 2:46 PM IST

Opting to bat, Gulbadin Naib (63) smashed a fine fifty as Afghanistan posted a 182 for six

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan reacts after dropping a catch of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Chennai: Tim Seifert blasted a 42-ball 65 as New Zealand opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan here on Sunday. Opting to bat, Gulbadin Naib (63) smashed a fine fifty as Afghanistan posted a 182 for six. Sediqullah Atal (29) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) also chipped in with useful contributions.

In reply, NZ romped home in 17.5 overs with Seifert (65) and Glenn Phillips (42) doing bulk of the runs.

Brief Score:

Afghanistan: 182 for six in 20 overs (Gulbadin Naib 63; Lockie Fergusen 2/32).

New Zealand: 183 for 5 in 17.5 overs (Tim Seifert 65; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/31).

