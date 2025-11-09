I am Excited To See How Our World Cup Victory Will Transform Women's Cricket's Future”- Jemimah Rodrigues

Mumbai : India’s historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup victory ushered in a new dawn for women’s cricket in the country. The win particularly highlighted the team’s hard work, unity, and the growing strength of women’s cricket in India. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Celebrating Champions’, Jemimah Rodrigues shared her emotional journey and reflected on the team’s bond and mutual support.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Celebrating Champions’, Jemimah Rodrigues reflected on the World Cup victory. “I still can’t describe this feeling in words or believe we’ve actually won the World Cup. After dreaming about it for so long, when the moment finally came, I kept wondering if this was really happening. This journey began when I was just 11 years-old, watching Sachin sir from my balcony and dreaming of winning a World Cup one day. To see that dream come true a few days ago is absolutely crazy and outstanding. I haven’t been able to sleep since we won, but it’s the most wonderful feeling imaginable.”

She spoke about her early days in the national team, “I remember my first day in the dressing room with legends like Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj, while Smriti and Harman were just beginning their leadership roles. During my first net session, I felt really nervous seeing Jhulan didi’s long run-up. She came up to me and said she had followed my domestic performances and told me I deserved to be here and should just enjoy my game. That moment meant everything coming from someone of her stature. She didn’t need to do that, but she set the standard for being a good teammate by welcoming us youngsters. Now we’re passing on that same welcome to the next generation of players.”

Expressing her gratitude for BCCI’s equal treatment for women’s cricket she said, “What Jay Shah sir did set everything at the same level and made people see that it's not about men or women, everyone is just playing cricket. The BCCI broke that barrier at the right time, not after we won the World Cup when it would have been easier. They believed in us and supported us when it mattered most. We’ve never felt any lack of support from BCCI, whether it’s grounds, training facilities, coaches, or physios, we always got what we needed. Today’s World Cup victory is the direct result of that consistent support system.”

Jemimah feels she is lucky to be blessed from the pioneers of women’s cricket, “Our World Cup victory belongs to the players who came before us. They played without fame, money, or proper support, driven only by pure passion for the game. Because they planted the seeds, we’re now enjoying the fruits. Nobody in our team wants to take credit because we know we stand on the shoulders of legends like Jhulan di, Mithali di, Anjum di, Shantha Rangaswamy ma’am, Neetu David di, and Diana Edulji ma’am. During our victory lap, we specifically went to thank these pioneers. We won this for the entire nation, but especially for them. I’m excited to see how this victory will transform women’s cricket's future.

Coach Amol Muzumdar’s team-building approach helped us a lot, “What I love about Amol sir is his strong belief in team bonding. This team stays together through everything. Everyone genuinely celebrates each other’s successes, and during tough times, there’s always someone offering support. That special connection is what makes us different. It’s exactly what Amol sir wanted to build over these past two years. This unity has become our greatest strength.”

On her early struggles as a young girl, she said, “It’s a wonderful feeling to see how far we’ve come. I remember being the only girl among 500 boys at MIG Cricket Club in Bandra during my childhood. After the 2017 World Cup, things gradually changed, and within two years, we had special nets just for girls. Standing there made me realize women’s cricket had truly arrived. Now, seeing parents say they want their sons to play like me feels incredibly special. But this is just the beginning. Our team understands we have greater responsibility as world champions. We must set the right example, which our team is committed to doing.”

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Celebrating Champions’, JioStar expert Jhulan Goswami had special words of praise for Jemimah Rodrigues: "Jemimah has been a gem from the very beginning. She was never just a junior player, but always someone very special. She took responsibility from the start and always batted with a statement-making approach, especially against Australia. Her incredible improvement and commitment have been remarkable. As a Captain or Coach, having Jemimah in the dressing room is always a pleasure because she’s fully committed and gives everything for the team. She is truly an absolute team player.”

Jemimah remember her journey and the growth of women’s cricket, "My career began with pure love for the game. I was a sporty girl, who preferred playing over school. Watching the 1992 World Cup with white balls and colored clothing got my entire neighborhood talking about cricket, and I knew I wanted to play. Sports brought me absolute joy and I never overthought things, just enjoyed each moment. What Jemimah Rodrigues and her teammates achieved in the World Cup final was truly deserved through their hard work. Since the 2002 World Cup, women’s cricket has transformed completely thanks to BCCI and Jay Shah sir’s initiatives like equal pay, WPL, better domestic structure, stable coaching staff, and access to National Cricket Academy. These systematic changes ultimately helped our girls become world champions.”

Speaking about the impact of WPL on women’s cricket, she said, “WPL has brought tremendous benefits to our players through exposure to quality cricketers and professional dressing rooms. Our girls learn game reading, mental clarity, and defined roles from international stars. The tournament has produced many quality cricketers who have seamlessly transitioned into the Indian team. Playing in front of 30,000-35,000 crowds helps them handle pressure situations better in big matches. Unlike our generation, these girls now know how to react in high-pressure finals. The financial support and belief from WPL has transformed domestic cricket, and players like Jemimah now share these valuable experiences with younger teammates during team travels.”