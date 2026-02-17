Nepal Invite Scotland to Bat in T20 World Cup

Mumbai: Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel won the toss and invited Scotland to bat in their final T20 World Cup game here on Tuesday.Both teams are out of Super Eight contention.

Nepal have made one change with Sundeep Jora replacing Karan KC.

Scotland, who entered the tournament as replacement for Bangladesh at the last minute, are unchanged.

Teams:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(wk), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(wk), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie.