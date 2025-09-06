Nellore (Weekend Spl): From Dusty Camps To Olympic Dreams: Prajith Mudi

NELLORE: As cricket gears up for its long-awaited Olympic comeback at Los Angeles 2028, the game in the United States stands at a crossroads — searching for both its identity and its leaders.

Among the new voices shaping that future is Prajith Mudi, a player-turned-coach whose journey from dusty Indian summer camps to the US national set-up reflects cricket’s own global transformation.

Born in Nellore to Sobhan Kumar and Hemalatha, Prajith’s love for cricket began like many others — neighbourhood matches and summer camps. But talent and tenacity soon carried him further. From 2004 to 2014, he represented the Andhra Cricket Association across all junior levels and the A team, sharpening his skills against some of India’s brightest prospects.

One of his fondest memories remains a defiant century scored in Nairobi against the Kenya 2011 World Cup team, made in seaming, hostile conditions. “That innings gave me the confidence that I could compete with anyone,” he recalls.

In 2015, his journey took a glamorous detour. Selected for Shane Warne’s XI in the iconic Cricket All Stars series in Houston, he shared the field with the likes of Warne and Sachin Tendulkar — legends he had grown up idolising. Four years later, he attended Caribbean Premier League training with the Barbados Tridents, training alongside J.P. Duminy.

His US playing career peaked in 2022 when he helped the Seattle Thunderbolts lift the Minor League Cricket National Championship — a victory that also underscored his growing influence as a leader and mentor.

Even as he pursued his playing ambitions, coaching kept calling. Encouraged by Venkatagiri club president Kumar Raja, Prajith began guiding youngsters while still an active player.

The turning point came in 2010 when the Andhra Cricket Association nominated him for India’s BCCI Level 1 coaching course. Under the guidance of Bharat Arun, Kinjal Suratwala, Krishna Rao and Amit Asawa, he not only completed the programme but finished at the top of his class.

Over the years, he expanded his repertoire with an ICC Level 2 certification (Dubai, 2020) and, most recently, the prestigious CoachED Level 3 programme under Gary Kirsten (2024).

………….

Those credentials have already translated into high-level opportunities:

* Batting Coach for the USA U-19 National Team on their 2025 tour of St. Kitts for the CWI 50-over tournament.

* Head Coach of the USA Girls’ Nationals (2025), shaping the women’s game.

* Talent Scout for the Minor League’s Thunderbolts and Major League’s Seattle Orcas, working alongside Ross Taylor.

* A guiding hand for the Seattle MLC Academy, which went on to win multiple national titles.

* Mentor to professionals such as Milind Kumar and Shadley van Schalkwyk.

* Collaboration with Ryan ten Doeschate and the LA Knight Riders during MLC 2024.

Today, based in Seattle, Prajith finds himself at the forefront of developing women’s cricket in the US, while also contributing to the national programme’s growth.

What makes his story remarkable is not just the résumé, but the commitment. Despite holding a demanding full-time role as an engineer at eBay, every hour he has poured into coaching has been voluntary.

“If I can dedicate myself fully to cricket here in the US, the impact will be far greater,” he says with quiet conviction.

With cricket’s Olympic return on the horizon, much of the attention will naturally fall on players. But behind the scenes, coaches like Prajith — armed with experiences from India, the Caribbean and now the US — are quietly laying the foundations for the game’s future in America.

For someone who began with little more than passion on a local ground in Nellore, being part of that story feels like destiny.

………….

Career Highlights

Playing Career:

* Represented Andhra Cricket (2004–2014) across junior and A teams.

* Scored a century vs Kenya’s 2011 World Cup team in Nairobi (2011).

* Selected for Shane Warne’s XI, Cricket All Stars (Houston, 2015).

* Attended Caribbean Premier League training with Barbados Tridents alongside J.P. Duminy (2019).

* Minor League National Champion with Seattle Thunderbolts (2022).

Coaching Career:

* Batting Coach, USA U-19 National Team (Cricket West Indies 50-over tournament, St. Kitts, 2025).

* Head Coach, USA Girls’ Nationals (2025).

* National Champion with Seattle MLC (Major League Cricket Academy).

* Talent Scout, Thunderbolts and Seattle Orcas (MLC), working with Ross Taylor.

* Worked with Ryan ten Doeschate (LA Knight Riders, MLC 2024).

* Mentor to USA professionals including Milind Kumar and Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Certifications:

* BCCI Level 1 (Ranked #1, 2011).

* ICC Level 2 – ICC Academy, Dubai (2020).

* CoachED Level 3 under Gary Kirsten (2024).