Mumbai Indians WPL 2026: Meet the Full Defending Champions Squad

The Women's Premier League 2026 season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive ever, and all eyes will be on the reigning champions, the Mumbai Indians Women. Packing a strong punch with retained icons, star overseas buys, and exciting young talents picked at the mega-auction, MI enters the new season balanced, deep, and with the swagger of champions. Their squad radiates experience, strategy, and a clear intent to defend their crown with dominance.

The backbone of the team is the trusted core retained ahead of the auction. Harmanpreet Kaur, leading from the front and one of the most influential figures in women's cricket, maintains calm leadership and a big-match temperament to be the heartbeat of the squad. Along with her is Nat Sciver-Brunt, a world-class all-rounder with composed batting and wicket-taking ability. MI also held on to Hayley Matthews, whose explosive starts and effective off-spin proved to be very important in the success of the franchise. Amanjot Kaur and G Kamalini also stay with the team to further strengthen the domestic core that MI values so much.

One of the biggest moves MI made in the 2026 auction was securing the highly talented New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who brings finesse both with bat and ball. She possesses great cricketing intelligence and is consistent, hence adding massive value to the squad. Another impactful addition is Shabnim Ismail, who is one of the fastest bowlers in the women's game. Her pace, aggression, and wicket-taking ability can change the momentum of any match.

The team also invested in rising domestic talents who have shown promise on the domestic circuit. Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, and Nalla Reddy are among the exciting young names who will look to make their mark this season. These players bring fresh energy into the squad and give MI tactical flexibility in different match situations.

Notable signings include Sajana Sajeevan, whose skills in spin and ability with the bat in the lower order make her quite a handy utility player. The franchise also picked Nicola Carey, the dependable Australian all-rounder known for her discipline and adaptability across formats. She brings stability in the middle order and depth into the bowling lineup.

MI further strengthened their spin department by bringing back Saika Ishaque, who was among the breakout stars of the earlier seasons of the WPL. Her control and sharp turn into wicket-taking spells make her a key weapon in Mumbai's bowling plans. Completing the squad is Milly Illingworth, a promising young pace bowler whose raw talent adds variety to the attack.

The squad of MI in 2026 is a beautiful blend of experience and youth. They possess strong all-round options, quick bowlers who can make early breakthroughs, strong middle-order batters, and an experienced leadership group. Having a well-rounded lineup like this, Mumbai Indians enters WPL 2026 not just as a defending champion but as a team all ready to script another memorable season. Full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College.