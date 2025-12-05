Bringing Back Trent Boult Last Season Added More Value : Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians head into the TATA IPL 2026 auction with a settled core and a clear focus on continuity. Speaking on the ‘TATA IPL Retention’ show, Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene and JioStar expert Saba Karim highlighted MI’s faith in experience, the growth of youngsters, and a likely push for uncapped domestic prospects to round off the squad.

Speaking on the ‘TATA IPL Retention’ show, Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene discussed the team’s strategy for the upcoming season, “Consistency is our key. We’ve built our team around a core group of hungry players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma. Bringing back Trent Boult last season added more value. We’ve combined experienced international players like Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks with young talent, creating a good balance. We have developed these young guys going into this season, and they have improved a lot from last year. Hopefully, they get an opportunity to showcase their skills as well. Our young players have improved significantly from last season and we hope they get opportunities to show their skills this year.”

Speaking on the ‘TATA IPL Retention’ show, JioStar expert Saba Karim discussed the possibility of MI going after young stars in the auction, “Mumbai Indians often focus on finding young talent, especially with state leagues producing exciting players. They might use their remaining money to sign an uncapped Indian player. Their trades this season have been smart, specifically targeting lower middle-order batters with power-hitting ability, which explains their trade decisions this year.”